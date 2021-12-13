Man shot to death in Hampton parking lot

The spokesperson said there wasn't any information they could share about a suspect in the shooting. They're asking for tips to help solve the case.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died in a shooting not far from the NASA Langley Research Center late Sunday night.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Wythe Creek Road just after 11:30 p.m. That's in the Hampton Roads Center area.

They found a man who had been shot, and who died before they could take him to a hospital.

A spokesperson said investigators think the victim was shot while in a business parking lot. Kaicey Baylor, at the scene, said police officers were set up outside Charm'd Lounge.

The spokesperson said there wasn't any information they could share about a suspect in the shooting. They're asking for tips to help solve the case.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call HPD at 757.727.6111 or the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.