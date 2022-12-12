Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. He's expected to recover.

The Norfolk Police Department didn't share any information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.