x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

VBPD: Man shot on Holland Road, investigation ongoing

This is an ongoing investigation, and as of 5:45 a.m., police were still actively on the scene.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday morning. 

According to a tweet from police, a call about gunshots on the 3300 block of Holland Road came in at 4:13 a.m.

That's near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway. 

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and as of 5:45 a.m., police were still actively on the scene. 

Right now, VBPD hasn't released any suspect information. 

If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out