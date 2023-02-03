VBPD: Man shot on Holland Road, investigation ongoing

This is an ongoing investigation, and as of 5:45 a.m., police were still actively on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from police, a call about gunshots on the 3300 block of Holland Road came in at 4:13 a.m.

That's near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation, and as of 5:45 a.m., police were still actively on the scene.

Right now, VBPD hasn't released any suspect information.