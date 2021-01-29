Man shot in Hampton while walking, police searching for suspect

The 53-year-old victim, who was walking down Shell Road, is expected to be okay. Police are looking for a suspect and a possible motive.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is searching for leads after a man was shot Thursday night, walking down a road in the Wythe area.

They first were called to the 2900 block of Shell Road at 9:23 p.m., when someone told them a man had been shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a 53-year-old man who was hurt, but didn't have any life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Their investigation showed he had been out walking when he was shot.

Police don't have any suspects in the case so far, and haven't shared a possible motive.