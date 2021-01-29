Man shot in Hampton while walking, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is searching for leads after a man was shot Thursday night, walking down a road in the Wythe area.
They first were called to the 2900 block of Shell Road at 9:23 p.m., when someone told them a man had been shot.
When they got to the scene, they found a 53-year-old man who was hurt, but didn't have any life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Their investigation showed he had been out walking when he was shot.
Police don't have any suspects in the case so far, and haven't shared a possible motive.
If you know anything that could help police with this case, call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the area crime line, at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.