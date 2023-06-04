Man shot, seriously injured in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in Hampton

This happened shortly after 12:30 on Childs Avenue, in the West end of the city near Pembroke Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was severely injured when he was shot in broad daylight in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

According to a Police Department spokesperson, this happened shortly after 12:30 on Childs Avenue, in the West end of the city near Pembroke Avenue. They received several calls reporting that a shooting had happened, and when the arrived at that location, they found a man in the street with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what they characterized as "life-threatening injuries."

The spokesperson said their preliminary investigation determined that the victim was outside in the area when an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots towards him. In addition to injuring the victim, an unoccupied residence and occupied vehicle were also struck by bullets. However, no one else was reportedly injured.

Police don't currently have any information about possible suspects or motive that they can share.