Man shot, seriously wounded Monday evening in Hampton

The shooting took place on Doolittle Road in the Langley Square apartment complex.
Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are on the scene of a shooting on Doolittle Road in the Langley Square apartment complex. This is about a block North of W. Mercury Blvd., and three blocks West of N. King Street.

They said the call for this was received at around 7:35 p.m.

We don't know much yet. Police tell us that one man has been transported to a local hospital with injuries they describe as "life-threatening."

This is a developing story. Check back here on 13newsnow.com, and on our next broadcast for more information.

