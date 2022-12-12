Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been hurt. Medics took him to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.

Medics took him to a hospital, and said he was likely to survive.

Police haven't shared the man's name, or anything else about the circumstances of the shooting, since they're still actively investigating it.