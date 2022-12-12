Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night.
Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
Medics took him to a hospital, and said he was likely to survive.
Police haven't shared the man's name, or anything else about the circumstances of the shooting, since they're still actively investigating it.
If you know anything that could help, please call HPD at 757-727-6111 or call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If you use the Crime Line, or report a tip online, you can stay anonymous.