Police are trying to figure out who's behind a late-night shooting in Chesapeake that sent one man in the hospital.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that injured one man in Chesapeake.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Welcome Road just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a shots fired call.

They arrived at that location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.