NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are working to learn more about a shooting on Newsome Drive that took place not long after a man was fatally shot at an Exxon gas station near Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatchers got a call about gunshots heard in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive at 5 p.m. Monday that was immediately upgraded to a shooting.

Officers arrived at that location and didn't find any victims, but not long after their response, dispatchers advised of a walk-in gunshot victim at a nearby hospital.

The victim was identified as a 24-year-old man. His injuries are non-life threatening. He was taken to a trauma room for further treatment.

No suspect information or other details are available at this time.

