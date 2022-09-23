Man shot on Sept. 3 in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital

Gilson De Souza Peron was on 18th Bay Street when he was shot, around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 3. He died at the hospital on Sept. 18.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot several weeks ago in East Ocean View has died from his wounds in a hospital, police say.

20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was one of several people who were shot over the first weekend in September. Initially, there weren't many details about his case.

On Friday, the Norfolk Police Department said Peron was in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street when he was shot around 11:45 p.m. on the night of September 3.

Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but police said he died on September 18.

Detectives haven't shared a motive for the shooting, yet, nor said what happened before he was attacked.