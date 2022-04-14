Man shot in Norfolk in early hours of Thursday morning

It's not the first time we've seen a shooting in that area in the last week. On April 10, two men were shot at the Shop 'N Go just a couple blocks away.

NORFOLK, Va. — Just before 12:30 a.m., Norfolk police officers were called to investigate a shooting.

The scene was on Bagnall Road, not far from E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's in the Calvert Square area.

When officers got there, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries. Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Then, several officers blocked off the road there to collect evidence from the shooting.

So far, there hasn't been any information about a possible suspect.

It's not the first time we've seen a shooting in that area in the last week. Sunday night, April 10, two men were shot at the Shop 'N Go just a couple blocks away.