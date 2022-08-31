Man shot in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk, police find victim at gas station blocks away

When police got to 7-Eleven, they found a man who had been shot, but wasn't suffering life-threatening injuries. Medics took him to a hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk on Tuesday night, but he's expected to live.

A spokeswoman for the police department said officers were called to the 7-Eleven across from Old Dominion University at 8:10 p.m.

Investigators don't think he was shot while at the 7-Eleven.

The spokeswoman said the victim was shot in the 4000 block of Killam Avenue, a residential area, but went to the store before calling for help.

If you know anything about this shooting that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online.