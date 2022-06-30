Man shot in Norfolk in middle of day, medics rush him to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Norfolk police tweeted that the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and seriously hurt in Norfolk in broad daylight on Thursday.

The city's police department tweeted that the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue around 11:20 a.m. That's not far from where Ballentine Boulevard meets Chesapeake Boulevard.

Medics took the victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but officials said his injuries were potentially life-threatening.

There's no word on a suspect or motive in the case so far.

13News Now has reached out to the police department for more information. This story will be updated when a spokesperson responds.