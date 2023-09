Police did not say the severity of the victim's injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot and injured in Portsmouth Monday night, officials said.

Around 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth police responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Cambridge Avenue, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say what condition he's in.