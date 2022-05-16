Man shot in Suffolk; Fourth gunshot victim in Hampton Roads in 12 hours

A spokesman for the city of Suffolk said this gunshot victim was expected to live. Medics took him to a hospital for help.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in Suffolk Monday afternoon -- making him the fourth person to be shot in Hampton Roads in 12 hours.

He said officers were called to investigate a possible shooting a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. They rushed to the 400 block of Hunter Street and found a man who was hurt.

Officials haven't shared the victim's name, but said he was an adult.

