Man shot in Suffolk; Fourth gunshot victim in Hampton Roads in 12 hours

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in Suffolk Monday afternoon -- making him the fourth person to be shot in Hampton Roads in 12 hours.
Earlier Monday morning, two people were shot in Virginia Beach, and a man was shot to death in Norfolk.
A spokesman for the city of Suffolk said this victim was expected to live.
He said officers were called to investigate a possible shooting a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. They rushed to the 400 block of Hunter Street and found a man who was hurt.
Officials haven't shared the victim's name, but said he was an adult.
Medics rushed him to a hospital for help.
If you know anything that could help police figure out who pulled the trigger, call the local Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and might be eligible for a reward.