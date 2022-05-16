Police investigate shootings in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Police Department said two people were shot. Police don't know if the two victims are related to the same incident.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is investigating shootings that left two men injured Monday evening.

According to the department, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Castle Court and Excalibur Court shortly before 9 p.m. They located a man who was shot in the hand in the 1100 block of Excalibur Court.

Around 9:10 p.m., a man showed up at a local hospital with injuries believed to be caused by gunfire.

Investigators are trying to find out if the incident happened in Chesapeake. It's unknown if the two victims are related to the same incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using P3Tips.