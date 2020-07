The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road. There's no word yet on how serious the victim's injuries are.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a man was shot in the torso on Cherokee Road in Portsmouth this morning.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting, or any possible suspects.