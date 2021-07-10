Man has life-threatening injury after being shot in Wards Corner area of Norfolk

A police spokesperson said a man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a residence in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue. This is in the Wards Corner area of the city.

The call for this incident came in around 4:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson said a man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has yet been released.

If you know anything that can help police with the investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous online tip.