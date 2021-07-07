Man shot, injured near Williamsburg

A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Around 9:32 p.m., the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived to the 200 block of Tam-O-Shanter Blvd, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office did not give any information about a possible suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident.