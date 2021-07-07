Person in custody following shooting in Williamsburg area of York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a man had to go to the hospital after someone shot him in the area near Country Club Apartments.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff's deputies said they took someone into custody after a shooting in the Williamsburg area of the county Tuesday night.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the of Tam-O-Shanter Blvd. When deputies got there, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital. Deputes expected him to survive.

For a time, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to avoid the area of Country Club Apartments and Tam-O-Shanter Blvd. while they investigated thes situation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.