Man shot inside Hampton home on Lincoln Street, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at around 10:40 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the man was shot while inside a home.
The incident is under investigation. Police have yet to release a motive or any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.