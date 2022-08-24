Man shot inside Hampton home on Lincoln Street, police say

According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at around 10:40 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at around 10:40 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the man was shot while inside a home.

The incident is under investigation. Police have yet to release a motive or any suspect information.