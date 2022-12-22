Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night.
It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division.
That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
HPD said the initial investigation revealed the man was inside the home when somewhen approached and began shooting. That's when the victim was struck.
Police haven't released any suspect information.
Anyone who has information is asked to call HPD at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.