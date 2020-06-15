Man shot, killed at graduation party in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting at a graduation celebration in Bertie County over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 13, dispatchers got a call that evening around 8 p.m. that someone had been shot near Windsor on U.S. Highway 13/17 South.
Multiple agencies went to the scene including Bertie County deputies, Windsor Police and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Deputies say several family members and friends gathered at a home to celebrate the graduation of two high school seniors. At some point, an altercation started.
Some family members tried to break it up, but it escalated when someone fired a gun and shot 26-year-old Jamie William White in the yard.
When emergency teams got to the scene, medics pronounced White dead there.
This case is being investigated as a homicide.
Bertie County Sheriff's Office investigators are working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to develop leads and gather information in order to identify all suspects involved.
Anyone who knows anything about the case is asked to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330, Sheriff John Holley at 252-724-1681 or Major Matt Roebuck at 252-325-3350.