Police investigate shooting in Oyster Point part of Newport News that left 1 dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Oyster Point part of Newport News Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road, the Newport News Police Department said. That's near the Oyster Point Plaza Shopping Center.

Police officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. and found the man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. That's where he was pronounced dead.

The police department didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or possible suspect(s) but the situation is being investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.