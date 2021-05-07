Man shot, killed in Newport News

The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:18 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived in the 1000th block of 43rd Street, they found a man in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:43 a.m., less than half an hour later.

Now, officers are investigating the incident and are asking the public to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information regarding the shooting.