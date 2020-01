PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they're investigating after a man died.

Police were called to the 90 block of Merrimac Drive at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Portsmouth Police Department hasn't released any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.