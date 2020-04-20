Man shot, killed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach police responded to a call about a gunshot wound.
When they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Standard Lane, they found a man suffering serious gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Sunday night, police said they were investigating the incident, but were not looking for any suspects.
Police have not released any additional information about the male victim.
