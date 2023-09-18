Man shot and killed in Newport News, second shooting death in a day

Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 22nd Street for a reported suspicious death and found a man with a gunshot wound.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Newport News, police said, the second shooting death in the city on Monday.

The investigation began around 12:20 p.m. when police officers responded to the 1000 block of 22nd Street for a reported suspicious death.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m.

Detectives with the police department are canvassing the area and forensics investigators are on the scene.

The Newport News Police Department said there is no suspect information right now, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This shooting happened after another man died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Newport News. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to 700 Waterfront Circle, the Ivy Towers apartment building, for a report of a person lying in front of a building.