According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., the incident happened in the 3900 block of Stateflower Court just before 10:30 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Police said a man died from a gunshot wound.

Details are limited at this time. Police haven't yet said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.