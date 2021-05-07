Man shot in leg in Norfolk, hospitalized with life-threatening wounds

A witness told 13News Now he found the man lying in a lot near E. Virginia Beach Blvd., and called for help.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the leg in Norfolk Friday morning, and had to be taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness told 13News Now he found the man lying in a lot near that address, and called for help.

A tweet from the police department said officers were called to the scene in the 5500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.

Police haven't shared the circumstances that led up to the crime, or shared if they're looking for a suspect.

