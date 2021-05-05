Man shot near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said a man was shot by someone he knew near Lynnhaven Mall on Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., when police got to the scene (near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive), a medic was treating the victim. He was taken to a hospital, and a spokesperson for VBPD said he's expected to be okay.