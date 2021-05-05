x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Man shot near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested

When police got to the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive, a medic was already treating the victim. He's expected to be okay.
Credit: 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said a man was shot by someone he knew near Lynnhaven Mall on Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., when police got to the scene (near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive), a medic was treating the victim. He was taken to a hospital, and a spokesperson for VBPD said he's expected to be okay.

Police arrested Shannon Lamay York, 21, of Chesapeake "without incident."

Investigators think York and the victim knew each other.

York faces charges of felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Related Articles