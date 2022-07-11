Man shot on Lyons Avenue in Norfolk dies from injuries, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot in Norfolk in broad daylight last month died from his injuries, the city's police department said Monday.
The shooting happened June 30 around 11:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue. That's not far from where Ballentine Boulevard meets Chesapeake Boulevard.
Medics took the victim, 21-year-old Omar Miller, to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials said his injuries were potentially life-threatening, and he later died.
There's no word on a suspect or motive in the case so far.
If you know anything that would help the police with the case, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a monetary reward.