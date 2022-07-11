Man shot on Lyons Avenue in Norfolk dies from injuries, police say

The shooting happened June 30 around 11:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot in Norfolk in broad daylight last month died from his injuries, the city's police department said Monday.

The shooting happened June 30 around 11:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue. That's not far from where Ballentine Boulevard meets Chesapeake Boulevard.

Medics took the victim, 21-year-old Omar Miller, to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials said his injuries were potentially life-threatening, and he later died.

There's no word on a suspect or motive in the case so far.