Man injured following shooting near Buckroe Beach in Hampton

Hampton police are asking for the public's help to find a person connected to a Sunday night shooting.
The Hampton Police Division said it got a call on Dec. 19 just after 11 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Bancroft Drive. That area is near Buckroe Beach.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a parked vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.
Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
If you know anything about the shooting that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.