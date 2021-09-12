Man injured following shooting near Buckroe Beach in Hampton

Hampton police said someone shot a 21-year-old man he was sitting in a vehicle on Bancroft Drive.

Hampton police are asking for the public's help to find a person connected to a Sunday night shooting.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call on Dec. 19 just after 11 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Bancroft Drive. That area is near Buckroe Beach.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a parked vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.