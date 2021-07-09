Suffolk police say man injured after being shot near E. Washington Street

Suffolk police found several shell casings in the area of East Washington Street and North Capital Street Wednesday around 10:40 p.m.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Suffolk Wednesday night.

Suffolk Police said they got a call Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:40 p.m. about gunshots that were fired in the area of East Washington Street and North Capital Street.

When detectives arrived to check out the scene they located several shell casings. Officers said a man had been shot in the area.

According to police, the man took himself to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under ongoing investigation at this time.

If you have any information on the incident that could help with the investigation, please contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.