HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about a Friday afternoon shooting that landed one man in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Hampton Police, dispatchers received a call around at 2:10 p.m. about a shooting that took place around Hampton Roads Center Parkway, not far from the back entrance of Sandy Bottom Nature Park.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim and another person were walking west on Hampton Roads Center Pkwy. when they were approached from behind by the shooting suspect(s) in a car.

Someone inside the car took out a gun and fired it at the victim.

No other information has been released at this time, including any information about the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle.