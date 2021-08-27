Man shot in Newport News, expected to survive

Newport News Police found a man shot near the Magruder area of the city, but his injuries weren't life-threatening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

A release from investigators said the first calls about the shooting came in about 15 minutes after midnight, in the 2500 block of Roanoke Ave.

That's just off of 25th Street, near the Magruder section of Newport News.

The release said police officers found a man who had been shot, but he's expected to be okay.

Investigators didn't share any information about a suspect.