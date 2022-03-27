Man shot near Oakmont area of Norfolk on Sunday afternoon, seriously wounded

Once responders found the victim, they sent him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.

A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, after being shot.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said they were notified about the shooting just after 3 p.m.

It happened in the 1300 block of Johnstons Road. That's near the Oakmont area of the city.

Once responders found the victim, they sent him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help. Officials only said he was a man. They didn't share his name.

The police department didn't say if there are any suspects in the case yet.

This is a developing story. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Norfolk Police Department, or to submit an anonymous tip, call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.