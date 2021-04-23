Man fighting for his life after Norfolk shooting

The shooting happened at 201 E. Berkely Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Police didn't share the name of the victim.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the Hardy Field area of Norfolk Friday afternoon.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department did not share the victim's name, or describe what led up to the shooting.

Police did say it happened at 201 E. Berkley Ave. around 2:15 p.m.

The man went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help. By 3:30 p.m., police didn't have an update on his condition.

Investigators are still trying to solve this crime. If you know anything that could help detectives in their search, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up or submit a tip online.

You don't have to share your name to share a tip. Information that helps police make an arrest could make a tipster eligible for a reward.