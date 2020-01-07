Man shot on 24th Street in Newport News

Officers heard the sound of gunfire, which led them to the victim. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Medics rushed a man to the hospital who was shot on 24th Street in Newport News Wednesday morning.

Officers heard the sound of gunshots in the 1000 block of 24th Street just after 10:45 a.m. They called first responders to that area after they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man's injuries were non-life-threatening, but now police are trying to track down who shot him.