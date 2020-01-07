Man shot on 24th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Medics rushed a man to the hospital who was shot on 24th Street in Newport News Wednesday morning.
Officers heard the sound of gunshots in the 1000 block of 24th Street just after 10:45 a.m. They called first responders to that area after they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man's injuries were non-life-threatening, but now police are trying to track down who shot him.
No other details have been released at this time. If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
