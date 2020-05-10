Man shot on Acorn Street in Chesapeake, sustains life-threatening injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police said Monday they were investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.
Calls about gunfire in the 1700 block of Acorn Street started coming in around 2:47 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not available by 6 a.m. Monday.
Investigators are working the case. If you have any information that could lead to a suspect, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.