Man shot on Acorn Street in Chesapeake, sustains life-threatening injuries

Chesapeake Police found the man after reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Acorn Street. They're still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police said Monday they were investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.

Calls about gunfire in the 1700 block of Acorn Street started coming in around 2:47 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not available by 6 a.m. Monday.