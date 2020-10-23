Man shot on Cunningham Drive in Hampton

The man's injuries weren't severe. Police say he was uncooperative when investigators tried to ask him about what happened.

HAMPTON, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what led to an overnight shooting that landed a 22-year-old man in the hospital.

Police were sent to the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. His wounds weren't serious, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities learned that the victim was outside standing by his car when he was struck by gunfire. He was uncooperative with investigators when they arrived at the crime scene and tried to learn more about what happened.