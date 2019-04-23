PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a shooting that took place in Portsmouth Monday evening and landed one man in the hospital.

Police tell us they were called to Dixie Avenue and Turnpike Road just before 9 p.m. after hearing someone was shot there. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time, including suspect details or the motive in the shooting.
Google Maps
Find local businesses, view maps and get driving directions in Google Maps.
Google Maps