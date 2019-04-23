PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a shooting that took place in Portsmouth Monday evening and landed one man in the hospital.

Police tell us they were called to Dixie Avenue and Turnpike Road just before 9 p.m. after hearing someone was shot there. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time, including suspect details or the motive in the shooting.