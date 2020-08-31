Man shot on Fluvanna Street in Norfolk, expected to recover

The Norfolk Police Department said a man had been shot in the Berkley area of the city, but was expected to recover.

Officials said the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Fluvanna Street.

When they reached the scene, they found a man who had been shot and injured. Police said he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and was expected to recover.

Police have not announced any suspects in the case, but said the investigation is ongoing.