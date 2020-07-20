Man shot on Main Street in Norfolk expected to recover

When crews got to the scene on East Main Street in Downtown Norfolk, they found a man who had been shot.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Norfolk Police said a man had been shot on Main Street in Norfolk in the early morning hours of June 19.

A spokesman said the call came in just after 2 a.m. When responders got to the scene at 200 East Main St., they found a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Responders took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police said he was expected to recover.