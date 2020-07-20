x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man shot on Main Street in Norfolk expected to recover

When crews got to the scene on East Main Street in Downtown Norfolk, they found a man who had been shot.
Credit: Thinkstock Images
File: Motion blur of speeding ambulance

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Norfolk Police said a man had been shot on Main Street in Norfolk in the early morning hours of June 19.

A spokesman said the call came in just after 2 a.m. When responders got to the scene at 200 East Main St., they found a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Responders took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police said he was expected to recover.

There was not any suspect information by Monday morning. To aid investigators, call in tips to the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

RELATED: Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

RELATED: Man dies after being shot in Norfolk on Mission Street

RELATED: One man dead, woman seriously hurt after domestic incident in Virginia Beach home