Man shot on Main Street in Norfolk expected to recover

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Norfolk Police said a man had been shot on Main Street in Norfolk in the early morning hours of June 19.
A spokesman said the call came in just after 2 a.m. When responders got to the scene at 200 East Main St., they found a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Responders took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police said he was expected to recover.
There was not any suspect information by Monday morning. To aid investigators, call in tips to the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.