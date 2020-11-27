Man shot on Maplewood Street in Hampton, suffering from life-threatening injuries

A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division said the victim was an adult male. There wasn't any suspect information initially.

HAMPTON, Va. — Thanksgiving night, Hampton Police were sent to Maplewood Street to investigate a shooting.

Dispatch officials said the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of that street. That's in Olde Hampton near West Pembroke Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division said the victim was an adult male, but did not share his identity. He said the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

There was not any suspect information initially.