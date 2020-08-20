Man shot on Sailboat landing in Virginia Beach

Police have detained on person in this case.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was detained following a shooting Thursday morning in Virginia Beach that landed one man in the hospital.

Police were sent to the 3900 block of Sailboat Landing shortly before 11:30 a.m. That's where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders took the man to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The shooting scene is right off Windsor Oaks Boulevard near South Plaza Trail.

Authorities did detain one person, but they haven't named any suspects. They're still working to learn more about the shooting.