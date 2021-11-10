Police: Man shot overnight on Commerce Drive in Hampton

Hampton police said they found a man in the 1900 block of Commerce Drive with possible life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers after a man was shot in Hampton overnight.

The Hampton Police Division said in a tweet that it received a call around 12:26 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Commerce Drive. That area is near an Extended Stay America hotel.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds that they believe were possibly life-threatening.

Police have not provided any other information at this time.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, you're encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.