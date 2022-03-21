Police: Man shot in Park View area of Portsmouth

According to police, the incident happened near the 1400 block of Leckie Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was shot in the Park View area of the city on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened near the 1400 block of Leckie Street around 5:07 p.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound. Police don't know how severe his injuries are.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.