Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on the 200 block of Chamberlin Avenue.

That's right off of Old Buckroe Road.

When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

Investigators say that he was shot while walking in a parking lot.

At this time, there isn't any suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation.