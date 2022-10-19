x
Crime

Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. 

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. 

According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on the 200 block of Chamberlin Avenue. 

That's right off of Old Buckroe Road. 

When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. 

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. His name has not been released. 

Investigators say that he was shot while walking in a parking lot. 

At this time, there isn't any suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. 

If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111. 

You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

