Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard.
The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m.
All they've said so far is that they found a man who was hurt, and took him to a hospital. His injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.
There's no word on what circumstances surrounded the shooting, or if police officers have a suspect in the case.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call the police department or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.