Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live

All the police department has said so far is that they found a man who was hurt, and took him to a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard.

The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m.

All they've said so far is that they found a man who was hurt, and took him to a hospital. His injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

There's no word on what circumstances surrounded the shooting, or if police officers have a suspect in the case.